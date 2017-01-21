Toggle navigation
News Radio 105.5 WERC - Birmingham's News Radio
News Radio 105.5 WERC - Birmingham's News Radio
Shows
Alabama's Morning News with JT
Glenn Beck
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
The Michael Berry Show
Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis
Coast to Coast w/ George Noory
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
News
Local News
National
Politics
Sports News
Weird
Weather
News Photos
College Football Photos
Calendar
Podcasts
About
Work With Us/ EEO Report
Work with Us
Advertise with Us
iHeartRadio App
Facebook
Twitter
Calendar
Community Involvement
Submit a PSA
Sister Stations
Media Kit
Contests
Win Tickets to see Bon Jovi!
Win tickets to Def Leppard with special guests Poison Tesla!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
President Trump Vows To Start Rebuilding & Restoring Promise Of America
JT's Dining Deals: Check out Ford's Sports Bar!
The Best Moments From Donald Trump's Inauguration (PHOTOS)
Get The Latest On The Obama/Trump Transition
Alabama's Premier Running Weekend is back: Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend!
Enter to win tickets to Def Leppard with special guests Poison + Tesla!
previous
next
On-Air Now
9pm - 12am
Women's Marches Around the United States
Women's Marches Around the United States
Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom
These Are the Best College Towns in the US
Soldiers in the US Army Are Getting a New Service Pistol
Trump Promises Support In Speech At CIA Headquarters
Spokesman Says Bushes Feeling Better In Houston Hospital
Untitled Content
When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In
Celebrities Join #WomensMarch Around the Country
Kushner in White House Doesn't Violate Anti-Nepotism Laws
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
x
See Full Playlist
News Radio 105.5 WERC
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from News Radio 105.5 WERC to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.